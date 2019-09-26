style Patrol Serena Williams’ Style Evolution Is a Glam Slam: See Her Best Fashion Looks By Christina Baez September 26, 2019 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 17 18 / 17 November 2, 2005 The tennis star hit up the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ premiere in a semi-ruffled minidress. Back to top More News Get in Shape Your Way With IdealFit’s New Collagen and More — By Women, for Women! This Top-Rated Coach Shoulder Bag Is on Sale at Macy’s for a Limited Time! Heidi Montag Keeps This Face Mist in Her Bag at All Times More News