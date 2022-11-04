RUBY RED RADIANCE
From family dinners to seasonal happy hours with friends, a velvet blazer and dress is the perfect hybrid of glam and ease. Hollywood loves wearing a deep ruby red shade, and Express has created this luxe holiday classic to showcase the richness of the season. Not only will you make a head-turning entrance, you’ll serve a look that will be memorable for seasons to come.
Velvet Double Breasted Shawl Collar Blazer
Velvet Sweetheart Neckline Strapless Midi Dress
Velvet Metal Heel High Heeled Sandals
Rhinestone Knot Strap Slouch Bag
Rhinestone Open Square Fringe Drop EarringsSHOP THE LOOK NOW See Full Gallery