SMILE, SPARKLE, SHINE

An office holiday party outfit should be a balance of festive and polished, and these high-rise straight ankle sequin jeans from Express make any work-approved ‘fit a little extra fun. The flutter sleeve peplum ruffle top in a red holiday hue is the perfect statement top for any seasonal soirée. Now that your outfit has the sparkle and shine, all you need to bring is your smile style to make an appropriately festive impression at your company bash.

Sweetheart Neckline Flutter Sleeve Peplum Top

High Waisted Sequin Front Ripped Raw Hem Straight Ankle Jeans

Faux Suede Pumps

Pearl Baroque Hoop Earrings

SHOP THIS HOLIDAY-READY LOOK NOW