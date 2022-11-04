VERY MERRY VELVET

If you’re looking for something special for the year’s biggest meal, take a cue from celebrity style and opt for luxe velvet suiting. This jewel-toned ensemble from Express combines comfort and elegance that require no tailoring. Just pull these pieces right off the rack and top off with festive accessories for extra glam. After all, the turkey can’t always be the best dressed at the Thanksgiving table—this year it’s you in very merry velvet.

Velvet Double Breasted Shawl Collar Blazer

Editor Super High Waisted Velvet Flare Trouser Pant

Velvet Metal Heel High Heeled Sandals

Twist Doorknocker Earrings

GET IT TODAY