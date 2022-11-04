WRAPPED IN LUXE

If your holiday season includes gathering with family followed by cocktails with friends, we have the perfect piece to keep you feeling festive and looking stylish as you move from one occasion to another. This oversized faux-fur coat from Express works as a statement piece or can be layered with a cozy lace crew-neck pullover and mid-rise light wash ‘70s flare jeans. However you choose to incorporate it into your holiday wardrobe, a luxe coat is a celebrity holiday staple that can be worn all season long.

Oversized Faux Fur Coat

Mid Rise Light Wash Raw Hem ’70s Flare Jeans

Rhinestone Embellished Bow Pumps

