Swim Style Sofia Richie Rocks Some Seriously Sexy Swimwear, See Her Best Bikini Moments of All Time By Emily Rekstis July 17, 2020 Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram 7 6 / 7 September 1, 2019 Those abs! Re-wearing a favorite suit of hers, Richie showed off her seriously toned tummy. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News