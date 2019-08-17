Red Carpet Sophie Turner Is a Standout Style Star in Louis Vuitton: See Her 10 Top Red Carpet Looks By Rachel LeWinter August 17, 2019 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 May 1 In a $2,670 brocade top and $2,400 pants with a $545 leather belt. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News