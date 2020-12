Infinite Triangles

On her left arm, Turner has three overlapping triangles enclosed by the Greek symbols, lambda (λ), epsilon (έ), and phi (φ). This one, she’s admitted, is her favorite. “It’s Plato’s theory that the soul is comprised into three parts: reason, spirit, and appetite,” she told Refinery29 in 2019. “Reason is my eldest brother James, spirit is my other brother Will, and I’m appetite. It means a lot to us, we’ve all got them. They’re like my best friends in the world.”