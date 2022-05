2018

Just three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi, Kylie arrived at the Met Gala alongside boyfriend Travis Scott. The Kylie Swim founder wore a black Alexander Wang gown with an exposed bra and tiny, bedazzled sunglasses.

“Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door,” she said via Instagram on the night. “But it worked out, I love it.”