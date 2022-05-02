2019

The famous family went all out for the “Camp”-inspired soiree, with Kendall and Kylie each wearing feathered Versace gowns (in orange and lavender, respectively), Kris in a Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit paired with an enormous coat and a blonde wig and Kim wearing Mugler. “This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” she told Vogue at the time. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making … he envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

To pull off the outfit’s exaggerated silhouette, Kim wore a corset so tight that she couldn’t sit at the event and had to stand in a van on the way over. “Wish me luck,” she said in a video for Vogue. “I won’t be able to pee for about four hours. We’re coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency.”