Christie Valdiserri, 25

From West Chester, Pennsylvania

“Being a part of the top six for SI Swimsuit feels like an incomparable sense of celebration for me. From all of the shame I’ve felt from losing my hair, I finally feel heard, seen and accepted as a bald woman. I want every little girl who feels ‘different’ to see my look and truly believe that she is not alone and that she is so special in her own way.”