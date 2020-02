Clarissa Bowers, 22

From Umatilla, Florida

“It feels like a literal dream just came true. Words can’t explain how grateful I am for this opportunity and to get to be a part of this family. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fights for people who don’t always get to have a voice in this world and for every person who has ever felt underrepresented. People often don’t realize how homogenous this industry can be and I could not be more excited to break those boundaries with SI Swimsuit!”