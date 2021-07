Natalie Mariduena

The influencer, 24, has a degree in psychology from Lake Forest College. She went on to work as Dobrik’s assistant and now serves as vice president for the social media star’s LLC.

Mariduena, who has 3 million Instagram followers, is also head of brand for Dispo, a photography company. She uses her platform to promote “sustainability, female empowerment, body positivity and political initiatives,” according to Sports Illustrated’s website.