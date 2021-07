Yumi Nu

“The younger version of myself would have never believed I would be a Sports Illustrated model one day,” the 24-year-old Japanese-Dutch recording artist previously told Us Weekly. “It’s given me so much confidence to believe that anything is possible for us. Society places us in so many boxes of what we have to do or who we have to be to be worthy. We are enough already. Period.”

Nu is also the founder of Blueki, an ethically sourced plus-sized clothing line.