Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

The congresswoman defended Styles’ cover in an Instagram Q&A on November 22. “It looks wonderful,” she wrote. “The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully — the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too.” She added that some people “are mad” at the cover because “some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it.”

“What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think? Or feel or reflect?” she concluded. “Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same things all the time? And never explore their assumptions? Anyways it looks bomb so [shrug emoji].”