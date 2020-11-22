Logan Paul

On his “Impaulsive” podcast, the YouTuber defended Styles’ covers after his cohost George Janko admitted he didn’t think the cover was “manly.”

“You’re the type of people that will look at it and say, ‘No, man gotta be a man, can’t wear dresses.’ Suck a d–k bro! I would do this in a heartbeat,” Paul said.

He continued, “I’m listening to you telling me you ‘don’t wanna judge people’ and then watching you judge people. So, yeah. I’m listening. I’m not getting angry. I’m just calling you out for your flaw.”