Courtney Stodden

The reality star dressed up as Joe Exotic on April 6 and the finished result was seriously impressive. She wore a baseball cap, an eyebrow ring, faux goatee and hair extensions that resembled the G.W. Zoo founder’s infamous mullet. For her ensemble, the Couples Therapy alum wore an eclectic shirt covered in cats, styled with distressed jeans and an edgy choker. Finally, Stodden dressed her little pups up as big cats and posed with them for photos.