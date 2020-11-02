Ellen DeGeneres

The Emmy winner used the Halloween episode of her daytime talk show to honor healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m dressed as my favorite superhero. I’m a nurse. I think all nurses are superheroes. Their superpower is going 48 hours without sleep. That’s one of their superpowers,” DeGeneres said on October 30. “Now more than ever, we are realizing who the true superheroes are, people like nurses and teachers. They’re all essential workers. … I like that we’ve redefined what jobs are really heroic. That’s why I’m wearing a cape.”