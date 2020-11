Jenni “JWoww” Farley

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s family portrayed the cast of Stranger Things via Instagram on October 30. Farley dressed as matriarch Joyce Byers while her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, paid tribute to Hawkins chief of police, Jim Hopper. The reality star’s kids, Greyson and Meilani, dressed as Dustin and Eleven, respectively.