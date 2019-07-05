Miranda Kerr

The 36-year-old supermodel’s Kora Organics brand turns 10 this year. That’s no small feat for a business that’s 95 percent self-funded, thanks to her success as the first Aussie Victoria’s Secret Angel. For Kerr, who set out to create certified organic and nontoxic formulas she couldn’t find on shelves, it all comes down to the quality of the ingredients — and a precious touch: “Our products are energized with rose quartz, a crystal believed to encourage love and acceptance.” Kerr invests all profits back into the brand, and has just expanded into Japan and the U.K.