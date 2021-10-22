Ashley Tisdale

Get that glow! The High School Musical star treated herself to an anti-aging facial with Dr. Jason Diamond, documenting the whole process via Instagram.

“Ok so two years ago I made an appt with @drjasondiamond for a #instafacial. Obviously last year happened and I didn’t feel comfortable with anyone that close to my face so I finally got the chance to do it,” she captioned her post. “It’s a lil mom gift to myself. Excited to see the results, but basically it improves skin elasticity and helps proceed more collagen. It’s lasers, micro needling, prp and a collagen mask. I def feel refreshed, so stay tuned to see what it does to the skin!”