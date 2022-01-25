View this post on Instagram

This is an EXTRA special #SelfCareSunday, you know why? Because I’m finally introducing you to my ultimate skincare secret. Her name is @Olgalorencinskincare, and today? We’ll be showing a facial you can DIY with one of her at-home kits! During COVID I haven’t seen her in forever so I’m VERY excited. 😂⁣ ⁣ I definitely stand by the investment of Olga’s at home kits, BUT if you’re looking for a more affordable option? Olga loves a simple at-home recipe - ⁣ ⁣ 𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒: ⁣ ⁣ 1 tsp Full-Fat Greek Yogurt (vegan option = coconut yogurt) ⁣ ⁣ 1 tsp Honey ⁣ ⁣ For Dry Skin - add a slice of avocado + a few drops of avocado oil⁣ ⁣ For Acneic Skin - add a bit of powdered charcoal. ⁣ ⁣ Option - add a few drops of Chlorophyll to fight breakouts and reduce inflammation ⁣ ⁣ 𝐃𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒: ⁣ ⁣ 1. Mix ingredients together into a bowl ⁣ 2. Massage into clean skin (face AND neck) ⁣ 3. Leave on for 15-20 minute ⁣ ⁣ Note: for best results, relax in the bath or in a steamy shower for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off. This mask is rich in probiotics, which are very helpful with skin balancing and congestion. The honey is a natural humectant - it attracts water from the air to your skin.⁣ ⁣ Enjoy and happy Sunday!! ☀️