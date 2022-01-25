Halle Berry
The actress went makeup-free in an Instagram video on August 23, 2020, to show followers her “ultimate skincare secret,” which involves a face mask kit from Olga Lorencin Skincare. But for those looking for a “more affordable option,” she recommends mixing together the following ingredients: one tsp full-fat greek yogurt (vegan option = coconut yogurt) and one tsp honey. For dry skin, she says, “add a slice of avocado and a few drops of avocado oil” and for acneic skin, “add a bit of powdered charcoal.” Mix, apply onto clean skin and then leave on for 15-20 minutes.Back to top