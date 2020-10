Patrick Dempsey

Couple #goals! The Greys Anatomy alum tried out his wife Jillian Dempsey’s not-yet-launched eye masks in the cutest video on October 13, 2020. “It doesn’t slip around like a lot of the other ones,” he notes in the clip as she rubs the patches with her beloved Gold Bar tool.

“Finally masks for your eyes, not your mouth 🤣,” she writes in the accompanying caption.