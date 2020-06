Eva Longoria

How’s this for getting creative during quarantine? On May 1, the L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman shared the beauty industry’s first-ever TV commercial filmed at home … on a smartphone! The actress directed and starred in the campaign, walking viewers through the easy step-by-step process of using the formula to dye her grays. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Bye bye grays!!! Coloring my hair at home! Excellence Créme @lorealparis.”