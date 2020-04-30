Hilarie Burton

The One Tree Hill alum took a little break from creating protective masks for healthcare workers to post an open and honest message about her untreated hair during the COVID-19 quarantine. “The ‘silver lining’ is literally growing out of my skull,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 27, 2020. “For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you. When I see it, I’m reminded of all you’re doing to keep us safe. I’m reminded that you deserve to be taken care of.”