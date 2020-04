AnnaSophia Robb

The Act star soft-smiled for the camera for an Instagram post on April 25, 2020. The actress wore a pink tie-dye pullover for the pic from C.Bonz Embroidery. The sweater features an embroidered bottle of hand sanitizer with “pure hell 2020 oz” written inside. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Maintaining composure & letting the shirt do the talking. 🙃”