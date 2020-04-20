Jared Leto Rocks His Own Quarantine-Approved Clothing That Gives Back

Jared Leto

To promote some new charitable merchandise that his brand 30 Seconds to Mars created, the actor shared an Instagram snap of himself on April 18, 2020. In the picture, he’s seen wearing a pink long-sleeve T-shirt that has some of the top quarantine-related nouns printed on the front, such as face masks, toilet paper, Zoom and Tiger King. “As a way to give back during this time, we’ve launched brand new 2020 AMERICA merch with 100% of profits going towards @GlobalGiving,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Long sleeve & hoodie available for pre-order now.”