Gigi Hadid

The mom-to-be posted for a photo for Vogue Italia wearing an all-red Chanel ensemble. In the caption of the April 8 Instagram post, she said, “Like every industry, Fashion is finding its new normal … so when @vogueitalia sends you a @chanelofficial look, you create a fantasy scene of what we actually do in sweats 😆❤️ still featuring Goldfish tho !! 🎮 shot @ home on the farm by my quarantine sis @leahmccarthy (v proud of your photography career debut…. major 😂😂😭) for Vogue Italia’s April 2020 Issue.”