Natural Beauty

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

By
Bella Thorne Makeup Free Instagram Before and After
 Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Couresy of Bella Thorne/Instagram
289
290 / 289

Bella Thorne

The actress posted a series of photos to the ‘gram on September 10, 2019, wearing a revealing bikini top and jean shorts. She accessorized with a ton of edgy necklaces and wore her hair down, embracing her freckles and makeup-free face. She left a lengthy, emotional caption on the pic, “I like beaches, I like bike rides, I like when u make me laugh, I like when ur always loving me from afar, I like when u make me feel my most beautiful and my most insecure. I love falling in love.”

Back to top