Kristen Bell

In celebration of her five-year anniversary with Dax Shepard, the former Veronica Mars star looked absolutely effervescent without a stitch of makeup in a loving selfie with the podcaster on October 21, 2019. Though they may have forgotten the date, their genuine daily affection is just one of the reasons people love to love them. “I will never remember the date of our anniversary,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And I know you won’t either. And that’s just one more thing I love about us.”