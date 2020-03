Paulina Poritzkova

What a beautiful mess! The model posted a selfie to Instagram on March 27, 2020, completely fresh-faced and hair all over the place. “Quarantine day 9,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “So, this is what happens when you wash your hair in well water with yours sons shampoo, put it up in a bun for five days while you clean and cook and garden, and then take it down.”