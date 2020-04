Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum proved that she doesn’t need makeup to look chic while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. On April 15, 2020, she wore a black T-shirt accessorized with large gold hoops and layered necklaces and captioned the shot, “It’s been me and my #fro as of late. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me.”