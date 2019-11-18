Yara Shahidi

Showing off all kinds of girl-power inspo, the Blackish star shared an empowering makeup-free Instagram snap on November 17, 2019, to remind herself and everyone that blemishes happen and that’s OK. “Happy Sunday from me and my skin that I’ve committed to love in every and all states,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “With travel + work + 24/7 in makeup I have to actively remind myself to not sweat the details (aka the blemishes) and reframe it as a reminder to make sure I’m taking care of myself.”