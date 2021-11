Bathing Culture Get Wet Starter Set

Bathing Culture’s formulas are biodegradable, all-purpose and toxin-free. The brand also has a laundry list of ways in which its ingredients are sustainably sourced. And finally, the bottles they use are made from 100% pre-existing recycled material, collected and reprocessed in the state of California (AKA, they don’t create new plastic bottles).

$94, bathingculture.com