Celebrity Style Taylor Swift Stuns in a Sparkly Crop Top and Skin-Tight Skirt the 2021 BRIT Awards: Photos By Samantha Holender May 11, 2021 Richard Young/Shutterstock 4 2 / 4 Lady in Red Swift’s retro-inspired makeup couldn’t have been prettier. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News