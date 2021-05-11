Celebrity Style

Taylor Swift Stuns in a Sparkly Crop Top and Skin-Tight Skirt the 2021 BRIT Awards: Photos

Taylor Swifts Sparkly Crop Top Stole Show 2021 BRIT Awards
You Go, Girl

The Folklore singer raised her Global Icon Award high during her acceptance speech. 

