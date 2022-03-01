Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Blake Lively Completely Shut Down ‘The Adam Project’ Red Carpet in a Pastel Versace Gown 

By
Blake Lively Shut Down Red Carpet Pastel Versace Gown Mark Ruffalo
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6
5 / 6
podcast

Mark Ruffalo

In a black tuxedo. 

Back to top