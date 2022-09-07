Kaley Cuoco

At the 2021 Emmys, the Flight Attendant star looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow Vera Wang Haute Couture dress. To complement the sunny look, Cuoco’s makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, used Charlotte Tilbury palettes to prove that light eyeshadow looks best with everything — even a neon gown.

“We didn’t want to compete with the dress, we wanted to just be another element in the storm. So we went for just more subtlety, really, and more of a polished, clean look,” Greenberg told The Zoe Report at the time.