Megan Thee Stallion

The three-time winner made her Grammys debut with bling in tow. She paired her custom Dolce & Gabbana bright orange gown with gorgeous Chopard jewels, including a 91.70 carat diamond necklace set in white gold, two diamond bracelets with a combined 114 carats and a massive brilliant-cut diamond ring surrounded by 6.47 carats of diamonds.