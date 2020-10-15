Billie Eilish
Cool and low-key (per usual), the “Bad Guy” performer rocked a flawless makeup look thanks to celebrity makeup Rob Rumsey and Milk Makeup. After buffing on Blur Liquid Matte Foundation in Porcelain mixed with a touch of Vegan Milk Moisturizer, Rumsey used the Flex Concealer in Porcelain under the eyes and around the nose, topping off the complexion with Matte Bronzer in Baked. To add a bit of radiance, he applied Dusted Flex Highlighter in Lit on the high points of the face and misted on Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray.Back to top