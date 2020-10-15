Doja Cat

Makeup artist Adam Burrell created a stunning, bright, peachy look for the “Say So” singer. To create the smoldering eyes, he started by using Covergirl’s Exhibitionist Lid Paint in Hi Gorgeous as a base before applying liner from TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette in Peach Punch. “I softly defining the socket with the warm brown shades then diffused it seamlessly into the face by taking the color up towards the temples,” he said. “I added extra depth to the lash line using the Intensify Me Eyeliner in Intense Black before applying Exhibitionist Mascara in Very Black to her lashes.”