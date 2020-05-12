Celebrity Beauty

The Internet Is Obsessed with Marianne’s Bangs From ‘Normal People’ — and So Are We

By
The Internet Is Obsessed with Marianne's Bangs from 'Normal People' — and So Are We
 Enda Bowe/Hulu
5
5 / 5

Curtain Bangs

We love how long this fringe is and crisp the part.

Back to top