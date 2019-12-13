Celebrity Style

The 9 Most Googled Red Carpet Looks of 2019 Including Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and More

By
Lady Gaga Most Googled Red Carpet Looks of 2019
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
9
10 / 9

Lady Gaga

In a Valentino Haute Couture periwinkle blue gown at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6. 

Back to top