2020

All that jazz! The gang paid a special tribute to Broadway, which shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving casts and crews without work. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb dressed as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked, Al Roker and Craig Melvin went as King George III and Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton, Jenna Bush Hager channeled her inner Grizabella from Cats and Dylan Dryer and Sheinelle Jones danced around as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly from Chicago.