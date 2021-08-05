Photos

Best Beauty and Fashion at the Tokyo Olympics: From Naomi Osaka’s Red Braids to Suni Lee’s Nails 

By
Gabriela Debues-Stafford Best Beauty and Fashion Moments From the Tokyo Olympics
 Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock
9
6 / 9
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Gabriela DeBues Stafford

For the 1,500-meter semifinal, the Canadian track star embraced a rainbow hue. 

Back to top