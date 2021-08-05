Photos Best Beauty and Fashion at the Tokyo Olympics: From Naomi Osaka’s Red Braids to Suni Lee’s Nails By Samantha Holender 4 hours ago Chris Cooper/Action Plus/Shutterstock 9 3 / 9 Naomi Osaka The tennis star showed up to the Opening Ceremony with red box braids, the ultimate tribute to Team USA. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News