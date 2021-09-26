Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet at the 74th Annual Tony
Anika Noni Rose at the 74th Annual Tony Awards in New York on September 26, 2021. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
86
2 / 86
podcast

Anika Noni Rose

In a Christian Siriano gown. 

Back to top