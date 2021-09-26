Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre, in New York on September 26, 2021. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
86
40 / 86
podcast

Cyndi Lauper

In an all-black ensemble. 

Back to top