Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet Dede Ayite
Dede Ayite at the 74th Annual Tony Awards in New York on September 26, 2021. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
86
10 / 86
podcast

Dede Ayite

In an emerald green gown. 

Back to top