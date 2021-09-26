Top 5

Stories

Tony Awards

Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
tony awards 2021 red carpet Emilio Sosa
Emilio Sosa at the 74th Annual Tony Awards in New York on September 26, 2021. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
86
26 / 86
podcast

Emilio Sosa

In a velvet navy tuxedo. 

Back to top